By Gabriel Olawale

According to Maya Angelou, the America poet, civil right activist and memoirist, she stated “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.”

This much can be used to describe Chukwuma O.Ejiogu a trained engineer who is making a very good name for himself in the very competitive Nigerian movie industry.

Born in 1986, the 36 years old native of Imo State studied to become an engineer as he bagged a degree in Electronic & Computer Engineering, but his passion for entertainment stirred him to venture first into the music industry where he founded Scooby Boy Records (SBR), and when he still crave for more decided to test his hands in the movie industry. It was here he find fulfilment though he still runs the record label by the side.

Popularly known now as Cookies Ejiogu the engineer music executive has featured in many movies and series since he joined the industry some of which are; Living in Bondage, Tinsel, Lara in the Beat, Che echiche, Ferret, Murder, Monitor and many more.

It is statement of fact if one says Chuckwuma Cookies Ejiogu is the latest good thing going round in Nollywood, the thriving Nigerian movie industry.