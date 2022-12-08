L-R: Dr. Sankey Babangida, Dr. Chito Nwigwe, Adanma Okoro, Dr. Linda Echenim of Skin 101 Clinic and Dr. Sach Mohan at the workshop in Abuja.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Medical experts have advocated the use of regenerative aesthetic machines with latest technology advancement capable of improving the well being of the people.

The machine when used is aimed at optimizing results for their patients and their businesses.

At a-2-day workshop organized by Expiation International Projects Limited (Expiation Nigeria), which held in Lagos and Abuja, respectively, Nigerian physicians converged to deliberate on the latest technology; ‘Morpheus 8 And Hydracool Plus’ With Dr. Sach Mohan on the use of regenerative aesthetic machines aimed at introducing the most innovative and performing equipment for Aesthetic Medicine.

With the theme, Regenerative Aesthetic Machines: Introduction To Morpheus 8 And Hydracool Plus With Dr. Sach Mohan was jointly hosted by Medica Group, Pharaon Healthcare with Expiation International who have been recently appointed as the country representatives by the Medica Group to distribute their aesthetics machines portfolio in Nigeria, including two of the world’s best aesthetic machines, Morpheus 8 manufactured by InMode and HydraCool Plus by EMA Aesthetics.

The workshop was attended by physicians, dermatologists, surgeons, nurses and the staff of clinics and MedSpa’s who watched live presentations ranging from minimally-invasive to non-invasive treatments for the face, presented by Dr. Sach Mohan of Revere Clinic, London and Anthony Ghaoui of Medica Group, Dubai.

In his speech, Clinical, Commercial and Educational KOL, Dr Mohan said, “In my Clinic today I find that the needs of my international patients have changed a lot, there is an increasingly strong demand for minimally invasive and completely holistic treatments that address multiple

“These days, aesthetic beauty treatments are extremely diversified with a rise in requests for non-invasive treatments but with the same results as surgery, to keep up with these changes, doctors who are seeking to increase their business cannot ignore the trends and resort to using innovative, proven technologies that excel in terms of effective results, quality, safety and are capable of being combined to create customised aesthetic procedures that best fit the needs of each patient and bring the Nigerian aesthetic industry into the future.

“The ongoing learning, research and development on the ground in Nigeria will also undoubtedly grow the wide range of treatments and help drive revenue for the first adopters’ dermatology clinics in the coming year.”

The organizer, Expiation International Projects Limited (Expiation Nigeria), promised to continue to deliver exceptional services to skincare professionals across Nigeria.