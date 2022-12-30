• As Ayodele Herbals launches disease reversal programme

By Sola Ogundipe

Worried by the high rate of preventable diseases in the country, a public health physician and herbal psychotherapy expert, Dr. Isaac Ayodele, has called for the holistic management of illnesses towards ensuring their reversal for optimal health.

Ayodele, who is the CEO of Ayodele Herbals, noted that despite concerted efforts targeted at getting rid of debilitating ailments, they remain a profound problem globally.

According to the medic, a growing number of disorders are becoming harder to treat and the common approaches to curing them have become less effective.

Shedding light on an innovative Disease Reversal Programme introduced by Ayodele Herbals Psychotherapy Centre, he explained that for the fact that stubborn problems require stubborn solutions, the Centre seeks to offer holistic wellness to individuals who have lost confidence in the regular treatment options as it has been discovered that most health issues come from both the mind and the body.

“Sedentary lifestyles, depression, suicidal thoughts, and bad habits among others are examples of health defects that have rendered many people disabled and vulnerable.

Offering further insight into the new programme, he said, “Mental health does not connote madness. No one is mad. They only have mental challenges. Society stigmatises and discriminates against them. This is not fair.

“So, we go holistic to diagnose and treat the disease of the mind to see that the disease in the body gradually heals.”

Ayodele further revealed that the Disease Reversal Programme would be generally virtual, offline and onsite, but would require would-be patients to register to get treatment. After the registration, he added, the individual will undergo some diagnosis which adopts evidence-based tests and assessments that will be processed in a laboratory before the treatment procedures. No treatment before diagnosis.

There are three package categories – platinum, gold and silver, access is predominantly online, offline and onsite.