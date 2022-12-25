Inspiring stories can change lives, and our world. They often work as powerful motivations, and when we feel down, we can inspire ourselves by reading these stories.

The story of Chaz Chiaz Ogbu, better known as MC Chaz, a Nigerian-born US-based pharmacist-turned-master of ceremonies provides a classic case of inspiration that can sparkle others to live, particularly about fulfilling purpose in life, rather than doing what others want at the expense of one’s happiness.

MC Chaz relocated to the United States of America for a better life after studying microbiology at the prestigious Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Anambra State, 16 years ago, and later bagged a degree from Maryland University in the US.

The compere extraordinaire is a native of Ubaha-Akpulu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria, and the last of four siblings comprising two boys and girls. His father is late, but his mother is still alive. But despite being US-trained medical personnel, MC Chaz would seek fulfillment in another profession 10 years ago; a critical trajectory in his life.

The 37-year-old would leave his lucrative job to become a master of ceremony; an endeavour that has now given him fame and taken him around the world. He had worked with two of the world’s largest pharmaceuticals; Novartis and AstraZeneca for nine years, before delving into showbiz.

MC Chaz disclosed that his early days in the industry were as turbulent as sailing on the high sea. He battled stage fright, however, took little steps before flying. Today, he has become a professional in the industry. He rates himself among his colleagues as one of the most coveted in Africa and in the world.

“I come from a family of four, the youngest of two boys and two girls. I grew up in Nigeria and studied Microbiology at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, but I moved to the United States some 15 years ago, where I obtained another degree from the University of Maryland and I worked in the pharmaceutical industry for nine years”.

Continuing, MC Chaz said,

“Through I I have travelled to Germany, London, Australia, China, and 29 states in the United States. I believe I was born with hosting events. Not to toot my horn but, if you were to count the best 20 African MC’s in the diaspora, I’ll be one. I knew one day my turn will arrive and it would last a very long time. I have hosted almost 500 weddings in the last 10 years. It’s been an amazing journey.

”One of my major initial challenges was the fear of being on stage. The moment I conquered that, I became an aggressive one (smiles). Also, the family was a little skeptical but now they are believers in the ministry and the support is amazing. That is why I would always advice the young people out there trying to be like me in the industry to go for it!! This life na ‘turn by turn’. Do not be afraid. Start from somewhere. Small events to big ones”, added MC Chaz.

The emcee revealed that he came from a very educated family and that he was lucky to have parents who were ready to give him and his siblings the very best of it.

Chaz Chiaz Ogbu said: “Ours is a very educated background. Our parents did not take education lightly; it was no joke in our home. You could choose to be a musician but my parents insisted you must be educated first.

“Childhood was fantastic for me. I wasn’t the child that had all the toys in the world. My mom didn’t believe in them. My father got me bikes and toys, but we had to study as that gave better satisfaction to our parents”.

Mentioning giants he looks up to in the industry, MC Chaz said: “I have two people in the world I look up to; Steve Harvey & Trevor Noah”.