By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has commended the military for resisting overtures from those who do not mean well for the country to compromise elections in the country.

The Forum also warned the political class to desist from selfish actions that could jeopardize Nigeria’s democratic development.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu was Thursday in Makurdi reacting to comments by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor that the military were under pressure to compromise elections but that they would remain neutral.

According to Dr. Pogu, “that statement by the Chief of Defence Staff shows that our military is standing up to its role of defending the territorial integrity of this country. When our military stands up as an established institution then our democracy will survive.

“Such a statement is very encouraging and laudable. We should encourage them to go along that line and not allow the politicians to influence them. So that as a strong institution they would help to ensure that our country remains a strong democratic entity in the commity of nations.

“So it is very commendable and all of us should support the military to be neutral and ensure that our territorial integrity is not compromised, and that our elections are not compromised. It is an indication that the military will also ensure that security is provided in this country.

“And as for the political class, they should desist from corrupting our institutions whether it is the military, the Police, the Civil Defence, the DSS or whichever institution of governance that we have, politicians should stop corrupting them so that we do not have problems.”