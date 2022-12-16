By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian fast rising singer, Asake has publicly apologised to his fans who got injured during a break-in at his concert on Thursday in London, England.

Also, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has also expressed sadness over the incident that took place at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Asake was reportedly forced to abandon his sold-out show at the O2 Academy Brixton after groups of supporters burst into the arena without tickets, hospitalising 8 people as a result.

The Organise crooner, stated he had not yet received all the information on what caused the disturbance at the Brixton Academy’s entrance in response to the event on his Instagram page on Friday.

He apologised to his fans who missed the end of his performance as well as the other eight victims who were taken to the hospital.

He wrote, “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals.

“I still do not have the full brief from the venue, management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of the Brixton Academy.

“But we were thankful all was peaceful at the end.”

In his reaction, Khan said, “My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident at Brixton Academy. Eight people were taken to the hospital, with four in critical condition.”

“An urgent investigation is underway and I remain in close contact with the Met Commissioner since last night. I’m heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city and urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101.

“I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones and the local community need and deserve,” London Mayor added.