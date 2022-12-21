By Prince Okafor

Amidst gloomy economic growth across businesses in the country, Nigeria’s pharmaceutical company, May & Baker, recorded N10.3 billion total revenue in the last nine months, January to September, 2022.

This is 27 percent rise when compared to N8.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

The company working capital also grew from N5.3 billion in 2021 to N6.5 billion in the same period under review.

Speaking at the company’s end of year media parley in Lagos, May & Baker, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Patrick Ajah, congratulates its partners in progress all through the year.

He stated that, “Our people and our business have delivered strong results spanning Jan 2022 to September 2022.

He noted that, Nigeria is currently faced with multiple challenges from spiraling inflation, escalating energy and commodity prices; scarcity of foreign exchange, insecurity, dwindling value of the naira; stuttering education system; skyrocketing debt profile; depleting foreign reserve, scarcity of fuel and rising fuel prices and the list goes on. A combination of these indices obviously impacts the economy negatively.

“As much as we appreciate the efforts of the government in addressing some of these challenges, there is an urgent need for a more holistic approach to resuscitate the stuttering economy as the indicators keep getting worse instead of improving.

“Report from the National Bureau of Statistics puts inflation at 21.09 per cent as of October 2022 rising from 20 77 percent in September 2022.

“In planning for 2023, the CBN has pegged exchange rate at N435.57 per dollar as the official rate, however, spot allocations for Form Ms are currently being done at N464 for a dollar, while the Investors & Exporters (I&F) window is now trading at N446 per dollar as of October 2022 and the parallel market is ranging between N730 per dollar for cash and N750 per dollar for inflows.

“The divergence in rates and scarcity and illiquidity in the market still make it very difficult to access the much-needed forex for importation requirements of manufacturers.

“As gloomy as the above picture may seem, we have somehow continued to grow our business amidst all the economic and environmental uncertainties that affect organizations like ours. Our encouraging performance we believe is predicated on our commitment to quality; while striving to make our products affordable, adherence to compliance, manufacturing excellence, strong supply chain capabilities and the unwavering support of our Board of Directors; led by our able Chairman.”