Nigerian record label, the Mavins has released their new album ‘Chapter X to celebrate their ten years anniversary as a record label.
The album is a compilation of all the tracks the Mavins did as a group.
It comprised ten tracks for the ten years that they have been one of the powerhouses in the Nigerian music industry.
The album comprises talents such as Rema, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Magixx, Crayon, and Johnny Drille.
Songs in Chapter X include:
- Alle
- All I’m Saying
- Ogini Na Fio
- Won Dan Mo
- Amina
- Overloading (overdose)
- Losing you
- Won le le
- Jara
- You