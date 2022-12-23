By Chinonso Alozie

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has hit the Federal Government of Nigeria, over the alleged cancellation of the reconstruction of the Eastern Railway project by the federal government.

The leader of MASSOB, Uche Madu, stated this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

MASSOB disagreed with the federal government on the excuse that the railway construction was cancelled because the youths in Abia state were harassing the workers of the construction company was not true. The Igbo group added that even the construction company (China Civil Engineering and Construction Company) did not have staff in Abia staff.

According to the Igbo group, “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra ( MASSOB) have disagreed and lambasted the Nigeria Federal government on their resolution to cancel the reconstruction of the Eastern Railway project with an excuse of no money to fund the project.

“President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal government is not ashamed of the impunities they have committed and are still committing through various sectors of his corrupt administration.

“Muhammadu Buhari led Federal government speedily and rigorously developed the core northern states, build and promote modern railway transportation across northern states and Lagos state including constructing a highway with money from crude oils from southeastern states.

“They showcased their hypocritical tendencies against the eastern region with reckless abandon. It is hypocritical and unacceptable that there is no money to fund the Eastern Railway project.”

“MASSOB also disagree and rejects the report by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal government that the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company workers are incessantly harassed by youths in Abia state.

“This Chinese construction company have not started their work in Abia state, even their staffs are not in Abia state,” MASSOB said.