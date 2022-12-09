By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari on Friday received 1760 card carrying members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP into the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The member representing Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency Hon. Amiru Tukur together with his counterpart representing the area in the r State House of Assembly, Hon. Shamsudeen Abubakar, led the decampees to the government house on Friday to meet with the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

The 1760 decampees all from Danja Local Government Area includes Aminu Jibia, the PDP Chairman of Danja LGA as well as all the ward executives from the area.

In his remarks, the Katsina Governor reassured all the decampees that the party will carry them along and will do all the needful to make them comfortable same way with other card carrying members of the APC in the state.

In the same vein, Masari assured them of his commitment in ensuring the completion of all the major work ongoing in the area, particularly, the Danja Dam project, considering its socio-economic advantages to the people of the area.

According to the Katsina Governor, the State Government had since released the counterpart funds for the dam project, noting that the second phase would cover the construction of treatment plant and extension of the water to the irrigation site to allow for full time irrigation activities.

In the same vein, an elder statesman and a former parliamentarian and kinsman of Late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Hamisu Gambo, also defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

The defection of the PDP Chieftain is said to be in connection to the leadership crisis rocking the major opposition party in the State.

However, Gambo, while being received into APC by the Katsina Governor said he decided to join the ruling party due to “the good and purpose-driven leadership” style of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.”