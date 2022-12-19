By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has approved the use of

Muhammadu Dikko Stadium for the presidential campaign rally for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar campaign slated for Tuesday, 20 December 2022.

This is coming on the heels of public outcry from the Atiku-Lado Campaign Council who on Sunday alleged that the state government turned down their request to use the township stadium built by the PDP administration of former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

However, the state government in a letter earlier credited to the office of the Secretary to the Katsina Government said the initial decision was due to the ongoing repairs at the township stadium.

The letter of approval reads in part:

“Having achieved substantial progress in the repair works at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, His Excellency, the Executive Governor Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari has approved the use of the facility by the Peoples Democratic Party for its Presidential Campaign Rally scheduled to hold on Tuesday 20 December, 2022.

“The above approval has been conveyed to the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Sports and Social Development, for further necessary action, please.”

While Addressing the press on Sunday, the Katsina State Director General of the Atiku-Lado Campaign Council, Dr Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa said about 4,000 vehicles will be on the entourage of the party’s presidential candidate.

Part of the itinerary of the PDP presidential campaign rally in Katsina as disclosed by Inuwa indicates that on arrival in the state, Atiku will pay homage visit on the Emir of Katsina and Daura. The former Nigeria Vice President will also pay homage to Hajiya Dada, mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua before proceeding to the venue of the rally.