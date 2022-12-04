By Ayo Onikoyi

Marizu Ikechi, currently signed to UK-based record label, HFP Music, after four well-performing EPs and a number of collaborations, he released his debut album ‘Forever’ in November 2022; which now has over 300k+ streams.

Shedding light on the inspiration behind his new album he said , “This project was inspired by the Holy Spirit, His words, and His guidance. It is about the love of God and His attitude towards us; it is about the life that Jesus came to give and all that life entails. From the trials and tribulations we face to the peace and joy He stirs from within, even in the midst of chaos it is the joy of knowing that even with the large population of the world, I am of utmost importance to Him, and His sacrifice wasn’t just for our salvation.”

With the album gaining its needed grounds and his music sailing across the globe, he plans to do more in the coming year.

“I plan to be more intentional with my music and to put myself out there even more. There are some upcoming concerts in 2023 that I will be a part of, and certainly some of my own programs too,” he added.

Marizu who is also a songwriter of a matchless excellence in music composition and delivery, is a chip off the old block as his father was also a fine musician who influenced him tremendously, giving him an early start in the craft.