By Ezra Ukanwa

PRESIDENTIAL Campaign Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Zamfara State, Kabiru Garba Marafa, has condoled with the families of victims caught in military fire against bandits in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The airstrike incident reportedly left at least 64 people killed, on Sunday.

Marafa, who is also the senatorial Candidate for Zamfara Central, governor expressed sympathy over the incident in a statement signed by Dr. Mikail Ibrahim, Secretary Strategic Coordination, Presidential Campaign Council, Zamfara State.

Ibrahim said Marafa was saddened to hear the latest development when the Nigeria Airforce was out to eliminate a group of bandits but unfortunately hit a number of civilians.

“While acknowledging the selfless and patriotic effort of the armed forces in flushing the bandits out of Zamfara State, Senator Marafa appealed for greater operational diligence and caution to avoid mishaps with such devastating consequences to communities.

“He also calls for an investigation by military authorities of the particular incident at Mutunji to ensure that there was no negligence of any sort and to learn from its lessons and guide future expeditions.

“Finally, Senator Marafa calls on relevant state and federal government agencies to provide immediate emergency support to the victims of the airstrike and prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased victims as well as the quick recovery of those injured,” the statement read in part.