By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United midfielder, Christian Eriksen has admitted that the club is moving on from the ‘sad’ departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, saying the ‘fans will forget what it was like’ with the superstar.

Ronaldo had his contract terminated by mutual consent during the 2022 World Cup after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticized the club and said he had “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese striker who scored 19 Premier League goals in 40 games during his second spell at Old Trafford also slammed United’s controversial American owners- The Glazers, saying they ‘don’t care’ about the club.

Speaking after United’s 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest, Eriksen said the five-time Balloon d’or winner, Ronaldo will still have a “special legacy” at United, having scored 145 goals in 346 appearances across two spells.

Eriksen said, “First of all we are sad that Ronaldo is not part of it, his legacy and his name at any club is special, for me to be fortunate to play with him in my career was very nice.

“The football goes on. You feel that the next game after, people will forget what it was like before and now our focus is really like he is not here” he continued.

Ronaldo’s next move is unknown. However, there have been speculations over a likely deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Al Nassr are hopeful he will accept a reported two-and-a-half-year contract offer worth 200m euros (£176.2m), according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Meanwhile, United have secured successive victories since the post-World Cup resumption.

The Red Devils beat Burnley 2-0 to reach the quarter-final of the EFL Cup and claimed a convincing 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. The Red Devils’ next Premier League fixture is against Wolves on 31 December.