A middle aged man, Bemdoo Atoba has been apprehended by the Benue State Police Commmand for allegedly razing and looting a block of classrooms at the RCM Primary School, Moi-Igbo, Mbalom, Gwer East Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

It was gathered that the suspect had earlier in the week sneaked into the school at night, burgled the block and set it ablaze after carting the computers in the building.

According to the Mbalom Youth leader, Christian Natu, it took the swift intervention of the youths of the community to save the entire school from being completely razed.

The management of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, led by the Chairman, Joseph Utse who visited the scene on Wednesday to assess the situation decried the level of damage on the school building.

The Chairman who condemned the action of the suspect noted that “it cost the state government so much to erect and also furnish this building.”

He pointed out that the action could also be an indication that the community was not ready to enjoy quality education in a conducive environment.

The Chairman who challenged the youths of the area to desist from such criminal acts said “this will certainly not go unpunished. I urge parents to train their children on good morals because this is unacceptable.”

On his part, the traditional ruler of the community, the Tyoor Mbalom, HRH Saa-kuma Tov, who spoke through a community leader, Mr.Henry Watsav disclosed that elders of the community were already considering banishing the suspect, pleading that his action should not deter the state government from allotting projects to the community.

He promised that the community would ensure that all government projects in the area were all protected from hoodlums and criminals.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said, “the suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.”