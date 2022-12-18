The killer-friend.

By Emma Una, Calabar

A shocking incident occured in Olum community in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, when a young man reportedly hacked his friend to death with a machete.

Reports from the area gave the name of the assailant as Emmanuel, while the victim is Akwande.

According to Patrick Osang, the eyewitness, three of them went to farm and after they had completed the portions allotted to them, they sat down to rest and take some refreshments.

Read Also: I’m now friend with Obasanjo because of mutual support for Peter Obi – Adebanjo

“After the work, Emmanuel brought out his pawpaw and was eating, while Akwande was sucking oranges.

“I left the two of them and went to cut palm fruits. I did not hear any quarrel or exchange of words, but when I came back I saw Akwande lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on his neck.

“I asked Emmanuel what happened. He did not say anything, but attacked me with his matchet,” the third friend said.

He said both of them then engaged in a knife fight, but none of them sustained any cut owing to the “odeshi” on their bodies.

“We fought with our knives, but the knives could not penetrate our bodies because of the juju inside both of us.

“But I was able to over power him and dragged him to the village,” he said.

He said three of them are from Obudu and went to Boki to clear forests for farmers to earn daily pay.

“We are friends from Obudu and came to Boki to work for daily pay.

“We have been living peacefully until Saturday afternoon, when Emmanuel killed Akwande.”

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police spokesman said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.