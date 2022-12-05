By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri— The coastal town of Aladja in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State was thrown into mourning as a man (name withheld) reportedly flogged his daughter to death.

Vanguard gathered that the man sighted his young beautiful daughter coming out from a neighbour’s apartment and in a fit of anger used a whip on her uncontrollably leading to her death.

Sensing she had died, eyewitnesses said he fled but was later arrested by vigilante members who went after him.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development to Vanguard in a text message, saying the man was already in the custody of the police.

“Suspect is in our custody,“ the Police spokesman said.