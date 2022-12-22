Detty December may be in the air, but for the fans of Street Church and lovers of Afro Gospel, it was a Goodness-filled December at the Lekki Leisure beach on Sunday, 11th December 2022 when Street Church, creators of the popular yellow and black bible quote designs partnered with Premium Non-Alcoholic Drink , Malta Guinness – to host the second edition of its flagship ‘Love & Light Fest’ in an experience that was lined with lots of dance, beach vibes, good food, comedy, music among others.

Last year saw Street Church, holding its first-ever ‘Love & Light Fest’, which was an instant hit with the growing community of fans. And this year’s second edition themed ‘Afro-Rev’ was a vibe back-to-back.

The popular Christian Urban Social Media platform saw to it that Afro Rev themed event had music fans and fun lovers had a swell time as they immersed themselves in exciting activities from (insert activities). anchored by Kenny Blaq, and an amazing line up of top gospel music acts including: EmmaOhMyGod, Greatman Takit, Prinx Emmanuel, Nina Shezz among others.

As promised, over 2,000 guests were refreshed with ice-cold Malta Guinness, delectable mocktails and Malta–infused cakes & suya. The premium malt drink ultimately ensuring that attendees were refueled with the energy to enjoy a good time.

Speaking about the role of Malta Guinness at the fest, Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere said, “The collaboration between Malta Guinness and the Street Church is a continuation of its “Enjoy a World of Good” campaign drive, which encourages Nigerians to embrace a life of all-around wellness that nourishes the mind and body.

Tobi Iconoreoluwa, Founder, Street Church, commended Malta Guinness for playing an integral role in ensuring the success of Love and Light fest, starting from the first edition up till now. He did reiterate that Afrogospel is here to dominate the world and take it by storm very soon while encouraging young Christian community to tell their friends about the culture, the faith and movement.

