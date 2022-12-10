Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, his Rivers and Lagos states counterparts, Nyesom Wike and Babajide Sanwolu, were on Friday, conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

The trio were awarded the degrees during the grand finale of the 14th convocation of the university, held at the University Hall in Oyo.

Governor Makinde was conferred with the honorary Doctor of Science degree in Engineering, while Wike and Sanwo-Olu were conferred with honorary Doctors of Laws and Public Administration respectively.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde, who spoke on behalf of the three governors, lauded the Ajayi Crowther University for contributing immensely to the development of Oyo State.

This was as he stated that the institution has lived up to the expectations by showcasing the great ideals of the late Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther, after whom the institution was named.

The governor appreciated the management of the institution for counting him and his colleagues worthy and for bestowing the honours on them, pledging on behalf of the honourees, that they would support the institution.

He equally admonished the graduands to always remember where they are coming from, charging them to always exhibit what they have learnt in the institution in their life endeavours

He said: “I want to thank the Senate and Governing Council of Ajayi Crowther University for the honour you bestowed on us today; the conferment of Doctorate Degree (honoris causa) on us. I came in as an Engineer and went out with a doctorate degree.

“Well, let me use this opportunity to congratulate the graduates of yesterday and today. For most of you, it is a journey to taking a very big leap because some of you will not come back to school but join us in the real world. In the controlled environment here, you can basically predict how things roll but when you come out there, it is a different ball game.

“Today, you also should be ready to take up further responsibilities. Whatever your plans are, this University has done its part to give you the necessary academic and moral training. So, I beseech you to always remember where you are coming from.

“Let me also say that this university has contributed immensely to the development of Oyo State.

The chairman of Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSTROMA), is an alumnus of this university. Before he came on board, critics were abusing me that we are not paying attention to inner roads, but since he came, the abuses have stopped.

“I would also like to congratulate the parents and guardians of the graduands. If we ask any of them to say something about you, I am sure they will have a lot of stories to tell. Well you deserve your own awards too.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we want to say thank you to Ajayi Crowther University for this honour done to us. “We have been informed that there are projects here that the institution needs our support for. I want to tell you that we will support you.

“This university has remained true to the calling of the great man after whom this institution is named.”

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, explained that the management of the institution decided to confer the awards on the three governors based on recognition of their distinguished commitment to human capital development improvement.