By Adeola Badru

The establishment of the College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) in Iseyin community has been described as liberation of the people of the community by the incumbent administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo State.

This was the view on Friday, by a member of the LAUTECH’s Governing Council, who is also an indigene of Iseyin, Mrs Titilayomi Ahmadu in a statement made available to media men on the commemoration of the birthday anniversary of the State Governor.

Mrs Ahmadu said the womenfolk in particular owe the Makinde’s government so much appreciation for making available enabling environment towards their personal development, especially with the availability of affordable education and basic healthcare services.

She said Makinde’s establishment of the LAUTECH College in Iseyin and upgrade of the former Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (EMACOED) to a university are developments that would transform the communities and their dwellers for better in the areas of commercial and manpower development.

With these steps, according to her, the women in the two ancient communities would have the opportunity to have university education and be useful to the society like their menfolk.

She said: “While we are celebrating our Governor on his birthday which comes up on the 25th of December, it is pertinent to appreciate him and his government for his efforts towards emancipating the womenfolk, as reflected in his strides in the education and healthcare sectors.”

“As much as the two institutions of learning in my hometown, Iseyin and Oyo which is my husband’s hometown will impact all, I wish to state that it will have positive impacts on the women than men, the young females seeking admissions in far away northern States will now be able to get admitted within a short distance to their homes in Oke-Ogun and Oyo communities, this is historical.

“It is a liberation for my people in Iseyin who have yearned for years for this opportunity to have a higher institution of their own and it is being delivered already, as an insider in the LAUTECH’s college case, I can tell you without fear that constructions are ongoing at the administrative campus along Okeho road and academic activities will begin soon.”

Mrs Ahmadu, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Institute of Taxation is the founder of the Women’s Organization of Resources, Knowledge and Skills (W.O.R.K.S), an N.G.O which has impacted on the lives of the vulnerable women and young females in the country, called on the women in Oyo State to give their support to the second term ambition of Governor Seyi Makinde, so as to guarantee continuous growth in the State.

She wishes the governor a prosperous birthday and urges him not to relent in his effort to put the state on high pedestal among other states in the country.