Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

The immediate Past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State and Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Intra-Party Affairs, Alhaji (Chief) Kunmi Mustapha has described the first term tenure of Governor Seyi Makinde as unequalled in the areas of provision of dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Mustapha said this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Sunday on the commemoration of the birthday ceremony of the governor, adding that no other administration has performed to the satisfaction of the residents of the state like the incumbent.

Mustapha also saluted the governor for recently approving the appointment of thirty-three local government Education Secretaries, he pointed out that the move will go a long way to booster educational progress of the State.

“Our amiable Governor is celebrating his birthday and the people of Oyo State at home and abroad are celebrating with him, he is not just a governor like the rest, he is exemplary in action and programmes that have catapulted the name of our State to an enviable height in good governance.”

“Governor Makinde’s name resonates quality leadership and accountability, should we talk about his litany of achievements in the education, healthcare, human development among other areas? He has proved that he is unequalled among his peers.”

Alhaji Mustapha used the occasion to rejoice with the people of the State on the Christmas celebration, praying that the season will usher in good tidings for the people.

He, however, called on the people to exercise their voting right to elect Governor Makinde for second term so as to continue benefiting good governance as experienced in the first term of the administration.