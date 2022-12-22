By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress, APC in Yobe state have asked electorates to conduct comparative analysis of all candidates vying for positions especially those in the Yobe south senatorial district before voting, so as to make choice of rightful candidates.

Some of the stakeholders Musa Dakasko and Mohammed Ibrahim (Ibbiyo) disclosed this at the disbursement of cash grants to 550 less privileged persons, the elderly, women and girls in Potiskum, the headquarters of Potiskum local government councils.

The gesture were donated yesterday by Senator Ibrahim Bomoi (Yobe South senatorial District) aimed at cushioning the economic hardship faced by people in the Constituency.

“Senator Ibrahim Bomoi is today distributing 50,000-naira cash grant to 550 individuals in the local government so as to reap the dividends of democracy. We distributed forms to all wards of the local government”

“We want to tell you that, the sum of 27,500,000 million naira has been released to you by Senator Ibrahim Bomoi. This is the first of its kind for a senator to touch lives of the ordinary citizens” they said.

According to them, time has come for the electorates to make comparative analysis of all Senators that had served the zone in the past and see whether they have performed credibly like the senator Ibrahim Bomoi.

Some beneficiaries Abdullahi Ali and Halima Abubakar who thanked the Senator for the cash grant, revealed they have gotten capital to establish small scale businesses.