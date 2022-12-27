By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate in Gombe State, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki has distributed food items worth several millions of naira to Christian community across the state for the celebration of this year’s Christmas.

The items were given to churches, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other Christian groups.

The items include: rice, vegetable oil and cash.

Mailantarki at the weekend said the gestures were to ensure that Christian community in Gombe marked the festivities with joy and happiness.

He rejoiced with the Christian faithful, urging them to celebrate moderately in line with the teachings of the Jesus Christ.

He stated: “the season offers a unique opportunity for Nigerians to renew their hope and faith in God to make life more meaningful for us as a nation.

“I urge you to draw lessons from the life and times of Jesus Christ, an epitome of love, unity, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence, noting that no nation develops without peaceful coexistence and harmony,” he added.

Gombe State, he said, can be greater than the imagination of all “if we play positive role.”

Mailantarki enjoined the citizens to start by electing credible people which the NNPP presented from the President, Governors to National and State Assembly, saying: “I am fully prepared to give a good leadership if elected as governor of Gombe State in 2023.

“As one of the best performing federal lawmaker in the history of Gombe State, I have the requisite experience and leadership capacity to drive the state to the path of sustainable economic and socio-political development,” he urged