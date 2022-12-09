…I had Rivers govt sent the thugs – Maeba

…You stage managed your home trouble – Rivers Govt

By Egufe Yafugborhi

THURSDAY’S attack by suspected political thugs on the GRA, Port Harcourt home of Senator Lee Maeba has sparked a widely expected row between the victim and the Rivers State Government.

Maeba, former super senator and Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain has accused the Wike’s administration of masterminding the attack which left his vehicles vandalised and elder brother brutalised by over 200 armed men who shot and broke into his Port Harcourt residence.

Narrating the ordeal in company of former Reps Deputy Speaker, Austin Opara, on visiting the GRA Phase 3 Port Harcourt home on the heels on the attackers, Maeba said, “This morning there were some uneasy movement along this street, that neighbors called my attention that they see a lot of strange faces like a buildup of thugs along this street.

“I don’t have a criminal life. My compound was empty. I don’t do or participate in thuggery. I don’t hire thugs. What will thugs be doing on the street? They shot at the gate, tied up the security man, entered the compound and were shouting where is he, one bullet will solve this Atiku problem.

“And my elder brother was standing there. They descended on him. Next thing they started shooting at all these cars. They got to the front door, hit it, they could not access it. And so they started retreating. You can see the destruction. My worry is what is my offense?

“I’m Atiku’s supporter, and what has that got to do with attacking my house in bid to kill me? This is democracy, I’m a democrat. I have no plan to harm anybody. I just want the world to see this.

“I called the Police Commissioner (CP Rivers) severally he did not pick my calls, called Director of State Security Service, called the Inspector General of Police (IGP), sent pictures of what has happened here to everybody. No one has responded.

“I only saw two gentlemen policemen who said they CP asked them to come and assess what happened here. And I wondered, in a distress situation, only just two men came to the scene?”

You stage managed your own misfortune -Rivers Govt

Chris Finebone, Commissioner for Information and Communications, in the state government’s response said, “It is not strange to find politicians staging high-level melodramas to either coverup their craps or muddle up the waters to achieve a preconceived narrative aimed at hoodwinking the public for political reasons especially at a time like this.

“The Rivers State Government has seen isolated reports suggesting that some persons are purportedly being physically molested for political reasons. Today, a report by former Senator Lee Maeba surfaced on social media that he got a call from a young man. And the caller purportedly, in his own words said, “that they have instructions from either government or some quarters to attack my house.”

He added, “This makes it obvious that Senator Maeba should help security agencies in unraveling the purported attack on his house and those behind it. It is not enough to blame such an attack on ‘either government or some quarters.’ He should try and remember exactly whom the caller said sent him (the caller).

“The Rivers State Government, working with security agencies, will continue to render all possible assistance for security agencies to ensure safety of life and property in Rivers State at all times. Security agencies must exercise the highest level of diligence, discreetness and carefulness in their work to sift the wheat from the chaff in order to arrive at a credible conclusion.”

The attack on Maeba’s home comes hours after the former Senator was spotted among other top Rivers politicians with Rivers All Progressives Congress’s governorship candidate, Tonye Cole in a funeral service in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Government had same Thursday morning also sealed the EUI Event Centre, New GRA Port Harcourt venue of the said funeral Maeba was sighted with Tonye Cole, the government alleging the center disrupted traffic on a major motorway.

Once close associates of Governor Nyesom Wike, Maeba with other Rivers PDP chieftains, including former Reps Deputy Speaker, Austin Opara have been estranged from the Rivers state governor over their support for the party’s presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and anger of over Wike’s choice of Rivers PDP guber candidate, Sim Fubara.

Maeba had earlier lost his Chairmanship of the governing board of one of Rivers state polytechnics and the Certificate of Occupancy of an Old GRA parcel of land allocated to him by the Rivers government under Wike revoked in the heated political faceoff between both parties.