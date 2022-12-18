.

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has rejoiced with Abe 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso, on his 79th birth anniversary.

In a goodwill message issued in Asaba to mark the anniversary, Macaulay extoled the Royal Majesty’s virtues especially since his enthronement in the past decade and half.

In particular, he said that the royal father has been an architect of peace whose reign has institutionalised peace, concord and rapport which in turn has engendered growth and development not just in Uvwie but also in that axis of the State.

“It is evident and obvious that your reign has ushered in tremendous cohesion and peace as well as promoted inter-ethnic cordiality in the State.

“For us at the Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA), you have been an enabler of the peaceful atmosphere that made it possible for us to operate successfully in your kingdom.

“The turbulence of the past has gradually faded away; it shows a trajectory of decent, disciplined, honest and just traditional leadership that you have put in place. Certainly, you are an epitome of royalty.”

Macaulay prayed to God to grant the Royal Majesty divine health, peace and serenity as well as many more fruitful years on the throne for the benefit of the kingdom, the State, Nigeria and humanity in general.