By Benjamin Njoku

Beautiful actress Luchy Donalds has vowed to remain loyal to her godfather, Onyekachukwu Ossy Okeke in appreciation of what the popular film maker has done to shape her acting career.

Okeke is the owner of Ossy Affason Production, one of the leading movie production outfits in Asaba.

The fast-rising actress made her acting debut in 2014, after starring in the movie, “The Investigator.”

She has since starred in other big budget movies including, “Seed of Sorrow”, “Royal Sibling”, “Lust in Marriage”, “Marriage Bride Price”, “Songs and Sorrows” among others. The actress is known for having an appealing figure..

In a lengthy post to show appreciation to her mentor, the Imo State-born actress described Okeke as her “God given helper,” while apologizing for making him feel disregarded.

“Papa, I want you to know I will forever be loyal to you. God used you to make me somebody in this life. You believed in me when I came into Nollywood. You gave me all the opportunities that have brought me this far. I will never ever grow above listening to you. I will always be your humble daughter. I know I can be stubborn sometimes but not for you. I am forever grateful for all you did for me Sir. I call you my God given helper,” she wrote on IG.

Luchy, is known for her striking resemblance with Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah