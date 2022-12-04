By Bashir Bello

A woman, Balaraba Shehu, and her man friend, Amadu Sale have been arrested by operatives of Police in Jigawa State for burying their newborn baby alive in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Lawan Shiisu who confirmed the development said, Balaraba after delivering the baby out of wedlock conspired with Amadu to commit the crime.

DSP Shiisu said the baby was exhumed from a grave the mother dug near a toilet within their residence.

According to him, “On 2nd December, 2022, at about 2350hrs, Intel at Command’s disposal revealed that one Balaraba Shehu, 30-year-old, of Tsurma village, Kiyawa LGA is suspected to have given birth and buried the newborn baby.

“On receipt of the report, a team of Policemen mobilized and proceeded to the scene of the crime.

“On arrival, detectives swung into action and exhumed the newborn baby from a grave dug near a toilet in their residence and where the suspected mother buried it. The baby was rushed to General Hospital Dutse, and certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The suspect was arrested and is now in Police custody.

“Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of one Amadu Sale alias Dan Kwairo, 25-year-old of Akar village in Kiyawa LGA.

“He (Amadu) was alleged to be responsible for the unwanted pregnancy to the said Balaraba and conspired to bury the baby after delivery,” DSP Shiisu said.

The police image-maker, however, said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Ekot Effiom has directed that the case be transferred to the Investigative Department of the command, SCID Dutse, for discreet investigation.

“The suspects would be charged to court to face the full wrath of the law upon completion of investigation,” DSP Shiisu stated.