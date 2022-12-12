Wizkid

By Ada Osadebe

Grammy Award winner Wizkid, has finally spoken out about missing an event at Ghana’s Accra Sports Stadium.

According to reports, the Afrobeats sensation failed to show up for his live concert in Ghana over the weekend.

The fans, who attended the concert were disappointed and outraged by his absence.

On Sunday, Wizkid released a statement via his Twitter page, apologizing for his unruly behavior and promising a make-up show as he expressed his love for the country.

He wrote, “Ghana is a country I hold so dear to my heart, first and foremost, I wanna apologise to all my fans!. Y’all know I would never do anything, without a serious reasoning behind it.

“My brand is something I don’t joke with!, I sincerely apologise to everyone who made the effort to come out for me last night. I was charged up, looking forward to doing this show.

“However, please understand that every decision I made co-sided with honouring my fans, and would only make a drastic decision like this because it was the right thing to do and I had to.

“Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high quality show that my fans deserve.

“My team and myself are working on delivering a show to my amazing fans in Ghana. It will be just us, me and you. Date and details soon. Love you. Love you Ghana.” Love you Ghana 🇬🇭💙 pic.twitter.com/UfXWIt70hA December 11, 2022