By Ayo Onikoyi

One man’s poison, they say, is another’s meat. This should be the music playing in the background as actress Rosy Meurer celebrates wedding anniversary with her hubby, Olakunle Churchill who was once momentarily married to controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh.

She penned an emotional message on the occasion to who she describes as “King of my heart”.

“They say love is blind, I disagree. Infatuation is blind, love is all seeing and accepting. Love is seeing all the flaws and blemishes and accepting them. Love is accepting bad habits and mannerisms and working around them. Love is recognizing all the fears and insecurities and knowing your role is to comfort. Relationships last not because they were destined to last.

Relationships last long because two people made a choice to keep it, fight for it and work for it. Thank you @olakunlechurchill for making this choice with me,” she writes on her verified Instagram page.

Adding: “Happy anniversary to the king of my heart. Thank you for understanding the meaning of “Love.”We may have struggles and bumps along the way but what is important is that we always have each other. No matter how many times we fight in a day, the love that we share is incomparable.

“A strong marriage rarely has two strong people at the same time. It has a husband and a wife who take turns being strong for each other. Thank you for being strong for me. Thank you for loving me and fighting with me too. Thank you for being a good father and husband. We may not have it all together but together we have it all. I Love You Babe.”

Olakunle Churchill married Tonto Dikeh in 2015 and they had a son together in 2016. After a tumultuous union which culminated in a divorce 2017, Churchill married Rosy Meuer in 2019 who supposedly was his secretary. The couple had their own son together in 2021.