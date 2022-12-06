By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Again rotation agitation has raised its head in Kogi politics as the people of Lokoja and Koton-karfe in Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency have decried political marginalization of the zone in the state, demanding for the governorship slot in 2023.

This position was made known at the stakeholders meeting of a political pressure group – the Lokoja/Koton-Karfe People’s Forum (LKPF) held in Lokoja yesterday.

Chairman of the forum, Dr. Rajab Naibi said the other zones in the state have treated people of Lokoja and Kogi council areas as minority and so, eluded them in key electives positions.

“As we all know, a defining feature of Nigerian politics has always been the struggle between majority and minority ethnic groups. The majority ethnic groups of Igala, Ebira and Okun have dominated the political landscape of Kogi State without consideration for the minority and this has created imbalance in the political system.

“We have been largely ignored in the political consideration in the state as the Igala tribe have ruled about 18 years while Ebiras will complete 8 years in 2024. The Okuns have had their own share in acting capacity and the same set of ethnic groups have been rotating the position of Deputy Governor since the creation of the state, unfortunately.”

The forum while demanding for the governorship tickets from all the political parties, said only the political party that has their sons or daughter’s as flag bearer will enjoy their support in 2023 governorship elections.

Speaking on behalf of Kogi Council area, the House of Reps member for Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Shaba said it is natural and just for the governorship seat to be rotated to the Western flank, and by extension to the Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency.

“It is natural that in 2024 the West should have the guber slot and by extension the Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency.

“It is disrespectful to limit the West only to Okun, and so this group will galvanize to produce the governorship seat. This group is about politics but not about political parties. So, anybody who underate the zone does it at his own political peril.

“We want each parties to choose candidates from the zone. We have paid our dues and have what it takes, we are united on this course; and any party that give the guber ticket to the zone will enjoy the comfortable majority supports from the zone. It is time we occupy the Lugard House.”

Former Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Alfa Imam who spoke for Lokoja council area said the guber struggle is achievable, and urged the group to galvanize movement towards negotiating with other zones in the state.

He also called for cooperation from the zones to achieve their aims, “We have the political number and we can do it. We have been the weeping child of the state for too long. It’s time to take what belongs to us.”