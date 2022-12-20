…As Sanwo-Olu woos Lagos East for votes

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to officially commission the opening of the production of Imota Rice Mill in Ikorodu, as well as the first deep seaport in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos State, by January 2023.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated this on Tuesday, at the Lagos East All Progressives Congress, APC, mega rally at the Ikorodu Town Hall.

According to the governor, “In January 2023, we will invite President Muhammadu Buhari to officially open the Imota Rice Mill which has already begun production. Mr President will also open the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

“All of these are international magnificent projects which the government has brought to Lagos East.”

Tumultuous crowd of residents, party stalwarts and leaders from all towns in the Lagos East Senatorial District of the State converged on the Ikorodu city centre to drum support for the re-election of APC gubernatorial standard bearer, Sanwo-Olu, and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Candidates of the party running for national and State legislative seats in the district also led scores of their supporters to the campaign attended by members of the State cabinet, Governance Advisory Council (GAC) members, and various political support groups.

Sanwo-Olu used the occasion to showcase his administration’s scorecard in projects and promises fulfilled to residents in the Lagos East, which comprises Ikorodu, Kosofe, Somolu and Epe provinces.

The Governor said the quality of projects and programmes initiated by his administration had positively changed the socio-economic narrative in the district, improving the wellbeing of the people.