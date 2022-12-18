By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, yesterday, warned community media practitioners against the spread of fake news in the state.

The media practitioners drawn across the 57 Local Governments/Local Council Development Areas who converged on the Conference Room, T Block, in Alausa, Lagos at about 10am, were exposed to the modern way of news reporting without biases.

The interactive session and capacity building of the event were handled by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Affairs, Hon, Babatunde Jimoh, Alhaji Azees Amusat, Chairman, Lagos State Community Development Affairs Council (LSCDAC) and Mr Adebayo Kehinde, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Tayo Ogunbiyi and Assistant Director, Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry.

In his welcome address, Adebayo said the event was in line with Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s agenda of bringing governance closer to the people to ensure effective and efficient information dissemination to the grassroots in the state.

According to him, ‘’the soul aim of this August gathering is to enable practitioners project the programmes, activities and policies of government in the manner easily understood by the public,’’ he said.

Adebayo said the practitioners will be exposed to the new methods of reportage and information dissemination. ‘’Today, you will be exposed to modern media practices in terms of news dissemination and you will acquire knowledge on best practices in news reporting and media relations with the government and the communities you represent,’’

In his keynote address, Babatunde extolled the roles of the practitioners as inter-cultural mediators between the government and the people just as he warned them to join hands with the government in curbing the spread of fake news. ‘’Nigeria as a nation has to deal with the issue of false news, We now have so many deceitful media ready to spread falsehood about government thereby provoking violence in the state. This is why community media practitioners have to take up their roles as agents of truths whose duty is to clear the many misrepresentation of the government and show the achievement of the Lagos State Government both at the local and state levels.’’ Said the Special Adviser.

Continuing he said, ‘’the training comes at a time the need for us to tell our story is vital in the face of lies and propaganda. Lagos State Government as part of its efforts in ensuring grassroots dissemination of government policies, programmes and projects, initiated and accommodated community media practitioners to engender effective and efficient information dissemination to the grassroots across the state and beyond.’’

Mr Ogunbiyi who handled the capacity building extrayed the danger of falsehood in news dissemination to the practitioners and urged them to be objective, accurate, unbiased and upright in their reportage.

Speaking on the title, ‘’News Reporting and Media Relations: Bridging the gap between Government and Communities’’, he said readers are thirsty after information but may be discouraged and disappointed if it lacks accuracy and credibility. ‘’Citizens have the right to know what the government is doing as the latter is trying to bridge the already existing gaps because of limited information.

He advised them to use digital tools in disseminating information as many Nigerians now source for stories online. ‘’For your platform to be credible, try to get it right and don’t be biased. Don’t use your channel to polarize the society, be more creative, tilt towards digital communication and be professional in discharging their duties.’’

Earlier in his goodwill message, LSCDAC Chairman, mentioned how far community development associations have gone in developing various communities in the state. ‘’Community development associations in Lagos are more or less pressure groups to get some things done in various communities. They are responsible for making their environment conducive for living in their own little way.

‘’Development is a joint efforts as government cannot do everything, therefore, we must contribute our quota to develop our communities.’’ He said.

Abayomi Adejumo of FESTAC Weekly lamented that efforts to get the attention of the state governor to the plights of community practitioners in the state were abortive for the past three years and eight months urging the facilitators to look into this.

Responding, Adebayo who resumed in the ministry about eight months ago assured the practitioners that the meeting will not be a one-off affair as the governor has robust plans for the grassroots.

In a chat with Felix Godonu of Badagry Prime, he lauded the efforts of the ministry for organizing the capacity building, ‘’The programme was laudable especially the capacity building which drew our attention to professionalism. It is a wake-up call to us because most of the time, we get carried away with field work such that we neglect the professional aspect of the job.

‘’The ministry has done noble by organizing the event and what I have learnt today will enhance my profession.’’