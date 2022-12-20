By Efosa Taiwo

Lionel Messi’s World Cup-winning post has finally surpassed the ‘egg post’ to become the most-liked in the history of Instagram.

The post has, so far, accumulated 56.8 million likes, surpassing that of the uncracked egg which had 56.1 million.

After Argentina’s thrilling penalty shootout win over France, the PSG star took to Instagram to post 10 pictures of the celebrations in Qatar.

The PSG star captioned the pictures, “CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!

“So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still didn’t fall, I can’t believe it……

“Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We proved once again that when Argentinians fight together and are united we are able to achieve our aims.

“The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also one of all Argentinians.

“We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We’ll see each other very soon.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The post also surpassed Ronaldo’s post from last month – an advert for Louis Vuitton ahead of the World Cup in which the Portuguese captain was seen playing chess with Messi, accumulating 41.9 million likes.