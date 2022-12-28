Lifegate College of Education has announced a three-year Nigerian Certificate of Education, NCE, scholarship for indigent Nigerians and residents for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Lifegate’s Scholarship Foundation, in collaboration with Talent Finders Educational Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, NGO, will providing 100% tuition for all beneficiaries admitted for the 2022/2023 academic session.

The announcement was contained in a statement by N.S. Aribisala, Acting Registrar, Lifegate College of Education.

According to the statement, “the Council and Management of Lifegate College of Education is introducing to citizens and residents of Nigeria our scholarship programme for those who wish to pursue a teaching career in a College of Education.

“We passionately bring the good news of this scholarship opportunity to those who have completed their secondary education with the required O’level performance.

“Admitted students will not pay tuition fee, but only registration fee of ₦10,000 per semester throughout the three years of the NCE programme.

“However, the scholarship does not cover accommodation, feeding, clothing, transportation, project fee, teaching practice, and books.

“The scholarship programme is intended to compliment the efforts of the government and bring education to the doorstep of common Nigerian youths.”

Aribisala noted that the institution and all the courses offered are accredited and approved by both the Kwara state and Federal government through the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Kwara State, and National Commissions for Colleges of Education (NCCE), respectively.

He added that other payments a student have to make are examination fee, ₦10,000; matriculation fee, (one-time payment), ₦3,000; acceptance fee, ₦2,000; hostel (optional), ₦10,000 per session; registration, ₦500 and books, ₦8,500.