By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has disclosed that Nigerian youths and their counterparts in the diaspora are looking up to the traditional institution for pathway to all-round success.

A statement by the Monarch’s media aide, Moses Olafare stated Oba Ogunwusi disclosed this while playing host to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, at ancient Ile Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife on Thursday.

The Arole Oduduwa explained that the traditional institution is a veritable tool through which peace and prosperity of humanity is guaranteed if well utilized.

“The link between the Yorubas and their Itsekiri/Iwere Brothers is strong and unbreakable. Your Palace is in Ilare quarters, that is the Private Palace of Oduduwa and it goes all the way to Orun Oba Ado.

“Like I said on your coronation day, you are the Ogiame over the good, the bad and the ugly people. So I pray that God Almighty gives you the wisdom, knowledge and understanding required to perform optimally on the throne of your ancestors.” The Ooni said.

Earlier in his address, the Olu of Warri who stated that he came to felicitate with the Ooni on his 7th year coronation anniversary, stressed that he is proud to be associated with the Ooni who sits on the throne adjudged to be the source.

“I am not a stranger to this ancient Palace as I have been here personally on different occasions but I must commend you for the transformation you have done here over the years. Such transformation, innovation and inspiration should be imbibed by leaders of our country for the growth of Nigeria.

“My presence here today as the Olu will be the start of a new dawn in Ile-Ife and I pray that all people of black origin across the world will trace their ancestral roots to Ile-Ife. They will begin to troop this this kingdom the way Muslims go to Mecca and Christians go to Jerusalem. This will lead to economic transformation and huge development which is your watchword.” The Olu said.