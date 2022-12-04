By Eyituoyo Amuka

The 45th Conference of parties (known as COP27) concluded on 20th November 2022 and it was the 5th ever to be held in Africa since inception. To say, the outcomes of COP27 carry a lot of expectation for a significant percentage of the world’s growing population (8 billion of us now) could be considered a fair (under)statement. This depends on which interest group you engage with.

Enter act 1: Nigeria and it’s appreciation of climate action

My sojourn with climate agenda commenced earlier this year; upon selection to a first of it’s kind program organised by the Danida Fellowship Centre; which sought to empower 24 African media practitioners from across the continent by virtue of gaining first-hand knowledge of the key issues surrounding Africa’s position in the global climate crisis. And by extension the challenges as well exploring solutions for the future. The program was focused on climate reporting in Africa and the exposure and learning was expansive, taking us to Copenhagen in Denmark, Arusha in Tanzania (where we exchanged ideas with science researchers from across the continent, engaging with Civil society organisations active in the climate action space) and all of this preparation towards covering COP27 from an African perspective that is informed and thorough.

The realisation that leadership is central to the effective pursuance of any impactful agenda became apparent early on … it dawned on me that Nigeria requires a visionary and purposeful actor to drive it’s climate agenda if we are to achieve our goals in line with Vision 2060 (our net zero target). The vast and deep exposure that one was privy to in Denmark, Tanzania and COP 27 in Egypt illustrated clearly that vision, commitment to a climate first agenda will transform a society as well as its economic fortunes..

You see, climate change to a large swathe of the Nigerian populace still remains an esoteric concept or an oyinbo construct; yet it is evidently responsible for significant loss and damage in the country and the effects continue to be amplified by the day. So, the real challenge is Nigeria’s battle with low climate awareness or consciousness in general.

Nigeria’s profile is certainly different from Denmark’s in quite a number of ways that would be superfluous and unnecessary to describe here. But if you insist.. here are two quick anecdotes. Denmark has a population of 5.8 million in comparison to Nigeria’s 220 million. Agriculture exports account for about 60% of national revenue in Denmark whereas oil and gas sales make up roughly about 90% plus of income for Nigeria. So a direct comparison will not be very fair or objective, you might say. A more practical analysis will see Nigeria alongside Kenya; two leading nations on opposite ends of the continent. This though is where the similarities tail off particularly with reference to climate action agenda that is transformative and impactful.

Just at COP27, The UK and Kenya agreed to progress on 500 billion (Kenyan Shillings) of new British investment projects to support Kenya’s government on climate change. 500 billion Kenyan shillings is the equivalent of approximately 3.4 billion pounds at prevailing rates! The investments will go to clean and green investments which will be flagship projects of the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership – an ambitious five-year agreement that was developed to unlock mutual benefits for the UK and Kenya. Consider it fair reward for a committed and progressive climate focused agenda rollout as well as a stable economy and relatively safe and secure environment. Could such a program occur in Nigeria anytime soon? Let’s examine what gives on ground. Firstly, the consciousness of climate action must be heightened amongst the polity and the correlation established powerfully; between existential economic and political crises that Nigeria is grappling with and climate change. Think cause and effect..

Case in point; the insecurity that has plagued the North East to Middle belt regions of Nigeria involving generational pastoralists whom have travelled down south seeking more grassland for their livestock to feed on. Which has led to ever present violence between communities along that corridor is primarily due to climate change thus. The net effect has been the ghastly, unfortunate and avoidable loss of lives and destruction of property – BBC Africa Eye 2022 documentary – Bandit Warlords of Zamfara

Matters have since exacerbated and assumed an ethno-religious turn which as imagined has turned this into a hydra-headed beast encapsulating political, economic and social areas for which the government most bear responsibility for it’s inability to recognise causal factors and address same. (this is what socio-political loss and damages looks like in Nigeria).

Issue is Nigeria needs to have a more expansive framework and action plan to address climate change. First step is awareness, second is involve private sector and impact investing with this establish and open up markets for both foreign and local participation. Whilst the Federal and state governments provide assurances and derisks the business and operating environment the best that it can (more on this in Act 3)

Act 2: Promises and realities at COP27

Fast forward to Egypt and the commencement of COP 27 (the implementation COP as it was touted) by those in the African corner and rest of the developing nations whose economies are at risk of being blighted and whose populace suffer disproportionately due to the actions of other industrialised nations of the developed world.

The stage was set and the gauntlet was dropped led by opening remarks from the COP27 president who His Excellency Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs who made the clarion call as such ”We are calling for all to move from negotiations and pledges to an era of implementation as a priority as well as the acceleration of implementation of what we have agreed upon with the UNFCCC promoted in the parties accord and the work programme while stating the importance of scaling up ambitions and aligning them to country’s capacities and resources” but one must ask what truly came of this poser.

Genuinely, the vibe amongst the developing countries was unity in voice and demand; ensuring the loss and damages positioning did not waver. Again and again, plenary after plenary, the financial experts, national leaders and talking heads declared and maintained tack on funding. The first week at COP27 did not indicate that loss and damages would be made priority however the 2nd week delivered more action and suspense than a world cup knockout match gone into injury time.

For all the news acreage that you may have come cross recently or that the climate intelligentsia has commanded pertaining to COP27. Allow me present my extremely simplistic position below for the benefit of my readers that cannot tell difference between carbon credits and carbon capture.

The inactions of a culpable group A (developed countries) whom are and have been largely responsible for behaviours which have polluted irreversibly the planet (for all groups o!) with the devastating effects being experienced at much greater impact by other group B (developing countries) remains status quo; yet group A whilst acknowledging their position, have refused to act tangibly and decisively on this situation.. for 30 years. This is the story of loss and damages.

Thus, the establishment of the fund at COP27 is indeed laudable, long overdue and infact just. However, the challenge becomes is this a fund of fiction; in that how does it materialise? which countries can access it? which countries will fund and to what level? More questions with answers on the way in the at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates next year.

Has there been progress at COP27?. Summarily yes. Is it what was expected? I do not believe so.

Mohammed Adow, Founder and Director, Power Shift Africa summarised this position by stating ”We have the (loss & damage) fund but there needs to be money to make it worthwhile. What we have is an empty bucket. Now we need to fill it.”

Act 3: Turning loss and damages to opportunities and gains

On a more serious note, what does the future of climate action look like for Africa given the slow pace and foot-dragging of the Global North in addressing Africa’s needs. It is clear after all that climate financing must materialise for there to be progress.. The answer lies in spotting the opportunity to look inward, develop a progressive practical framework which champions impact investing and also creates a conducive political, social and business environment for capital flows to come into continent.

We need green finance mechanisms to thrive with African national banks as we also encourage private sector investment in climate action cross continent. According to a September 2022 report produced by the Climate Policy initiative; between 2019 and 2020, private finance made up just 14% of Africa’s total climate finance, compared to 50% of global climate finance.

Currently, Africa receives $30 billion worth of climate finance annually despite estimates suggesting that the continent requires close to $277 billion each year to implement its Nationally Determined Contributions successfully and sustainably. The Afreximbank’s Chief Economist Dr Hippolyte Fofack opines, “without just climate financing, there will not be a just transition,”

Banks and finance institutions participating in the space could serve as much-needed local intermediaries capable of leveraging their knowledge of the local investment landscape and development needs to ensure finance is channeled to where it will be most impactful. Already this is happening, in August this year, The Bank of Industry Nigeria signed a 100 million euro partnership agreement with French Development Agency (AFD) towards the funding 100% climate-focused projects. The facility will focus on financing investments that contribute to climate change mitigation or adaptation, specifically projects focused on renewable energy, low carbon and efficient energy generation, climate smart agriculture technologies, clean urban transportation and others.

This is exemplary and indicates the way green finance should organically develop and take impactful form in Nigeria. Further growth and stimulation of the financial markets that will underpin investment in climate-focused business such as the African Carbon Markets initiative; launched at COP27 by President Ruto of Kenya are critical developments that should drive sustainable participation in Africa’s transition to greener economies. Finally, the adoption of key bilateral partnerships between Nigeria and countries such as Denmark; with impactful climate action agendas and policies should be explored and encouraged for mutual benefit. Identical to the UK and Kenya Strategic Partnership 2020 to 2025 where both countries pledged to further harness their collective expertise, resources and leadership on priorities that will deliver value to themselves with a focus on areas including sustainable development, climate change, and people. Not only will programs like this enable knowledge transfer and real value exchanges between the public & private sectors of both countries; such as Arla Foods recent joint venture agreement with Nigerian partner Tolarams Group to invest in dairy production – also supported by the Kaduna state government. But it will lead to greater impact in Nigeria’s drive towards a sustainable and greener economy. Africa must be the change that it wishes to see and Nigeria can lead this charge. There needs to be a vision, a plan and the commitment to position Nigeria towards a sustainable future. Nigeria, where is the leadership and who will champion this vision.