By Nicholas Ebehikhalu

THE 1960 Independence Constitution was the first constitution in Nigeria to provide for human rights. This was in response to the fear that gripped the minority groups prior to Nigeria’s independence.

In the struggle for independence, the Minorities in Nigeria were filled with fear that they would be oppressed and treated as peripherals by the three major ethnic groups. They persistently persuaded the colonial government to allay their fears by creating states for them before granting independence.

The British government set up the Sir Henry Willink’s Commission with the mandates to identify the fears of the Minorities and recommend ways of allaying them. The Commission did not recommend the creation of states, but proposed the inclusion of the Fundamental Human Rights in the Constitution. Thence, there was the inclusion of Fundamental Human Rights (Civil and Political Rights) in the 1960 Independence Constitution.

Although the Minorities were disappointed with the recommendation of the Commission, being a far cry from what they expected, it turned out generally to be a sturdy foundation for the realisation of the economic, social and cultural rights in the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, under Chapter II of the 1979 Constitution.

The Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy were incorporated in the Constitution following the ideological and political pressures generated by the report and draft of Osoba and Usman who constituted the Minority Group in Constitutional Drafting Committee.

In their own categorically radical draft, they unambiguously pointed out that “only in a society where all have access to the economic and socio-cultural rights or necessities of life like food, education, health, housing, security would true democracy exist; and that the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy were required to effect these rights or necessities so as to give meaning to civil and political rights for without the economic and socio-cultural rights, the political and civil rights would mean nothing to the ordinary man in the street.

According to one of the leading Nigerian Human Rights Activists, Femi Falana SAN, “it has been said that … the pull for Chapter II of the 1979 Constitution which is also incorporated in the 1999 Constitution, was actually the Minority Report of Osoba and Usman that we are celebrating today.

The whole chapter itself was a backhanded response to the ideological and political pressures generated by Osoba and Usman’s report and draft in their own categorically radical draft. It was a concession the majority members of the Constitutional Drafting Committee were forced to make to Osoba and Usman.

Therefore the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria possesses a bifurcated regime of human rights as provided in the Chapter II and IV of the Constitution. While the Chapter II provides for Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, Chapter IV of the Constitution provides for Fundamental Rights.

The Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy contain the essential needs of the people in Nigeria on political, economic, social, educational, foreign policy, environmental, cultural, media, national ethics and duties of citizens. As defined by the Constitutional Drafting Committee, the Fundamental Objectives are the utmost objectives or ideals of a nation, towards which the nation is expected to strive or make great efforts to achieve; and the Directive Principles of State Policy are the paths which lead to achieving those objectives or the policies.

Until the inclusion of Chapter II in the Constitution, governments were preoccupied with powers and its material perquisites but with little regards for political ideologies as to how society can be economically and socio-culturally organised and transformed to the best of advantage of all. Consequent upon this, Chapter II was considered as the effective answer to the condition of poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment, lack of basic amenities, inequality, exploitation that exist in the country and other economic and socio-cultural problems.

This is the spirit behind the provision of Section 13 of the Constitution mandating all the organs of government to observe and apply the provision of Chapter II. Thus: “It shall be the duty and responsibility of all organs of government, and of all authorities and persons, exercising legislative, executive or judicial powers, to conform to, observe and apply the provisions of this Chapter of the Constitution.”

It is also within this contention that Section 224 of the Constitution enjoins all political parties to ensure that their manifestoes and programmes, goal and objectives conform to the provisions of Chapter II. Hence, the essence of Chapter II is to tackle all the economic and socio-cultural problems and to make Nigeria of our dream a reality

Notwithstanding these foregoing strong worded constitutional mandates of making the Nigeria of our dream a reality, Section 6(6) (c) of the same Constitution provides that Chapter II is neither justiciable nor enforceable. According to the section: “The judicial powers shall not, except as otherwise provided by this Constitution, extend to any issue or question as to whether any act or omission by any authority or person or as to whether any law or any judicial decision is in conformity with the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy set out in Chapter II of the Constitution.”

What this portend is that the adjudicatory powers or jurisdiction of the courts shall not extend to the performance or conformity by any person or authority with the provisions of Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy as set out in Chapter II of this Constitution, except as otherwise provided by the Constitution. The interpretation that has been given to this provision is that Chapter II is neither justiciable nor enforceable and it does not grant anyone, right of action against the government and its agents and authorities.

It was on the basis of this that the Court of Appeal in Archbishop Anthony Olubumi Okojie v. Attorney General of Lagos State, held that: “while Section 13 makes it a duty and responsibility of the Judiciary among other organs of government, to conform to and apply the provisions of Chapter II, Section 6(6)(c) of the same Constitution makes it clear that no court has jurisdiction to pronounce any decision as to whether any organ of government has acted or is acting in conformity with the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles….” This decision clearly means that the court lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate on the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy.

It is instructive and imperative, however, to state that there is no express or implied intention in Section 6(6) (c) of the 1999 Constitution that Chapter II of the same Constitution is sacrosanctly not justiciable. Section 6(6) (c) of the Constitution provides without equivocation at the inceptive of the provisions, thus: “the judicial powers shall not, except as otherwise provided by the Constitution…” This eloquently shows that Section 6(6) (c) is neither total nor sacrosanct as it provides a latitude or scope of freedom of action.

In the Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Aneche and Ors, Niki Tobi JSC held: “in my view, Section 6(6)(c) of the Constitution is neither total nor sacrosanct as the Section provides a leeway using the words “except as otherwise provided by this Constitution.” This means that if the Constitution otherwise provides in another section, which makes a section or sections of Chapter II justiciable, it will be so interpreted by the courts.” Accordingly, this decision has clearly availed the facts that there are grounds on which Chapter II are justiciable.

Under Item 60(a) of the Second Schedule (Exclusive Legislative List), the Constitution empowers the National Assembly to make laws for the establishment and regulation of authorities for the Federation to promote and enforce the observance of the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles contained in the Constitution.

Dr. Ebehikhalu is an Associate Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Abuja