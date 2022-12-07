By Nicholas Ebehikhalu

This is the concluding part of this piece which, yesterday, reviewed the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy provision in Chapter 2 of the 1999 constitution, alongside provisions of section 6 (6)c of the same constitution which makes it clear that no court has jurisdiction to pronounce any decision as to whether any organ of government has acted or is acting in conformity with the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles.

THIS implies that Section 6(6) (c) does not tamper with the power of the Legislative Arm of Government to enact laws that can confer actionable rights on the content of Chapter II of the Constitution or make the provision of Chapter II justiciable. It is based on this provision that the Nigerian Legislature or the National Assembly has been able to enact various legislations giving vent to the specific provision of Chapter II of the Constitution such as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Act 2000, enacted to eliminate corruption under Section 15(5) of the Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Right (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 1983.

Other similar legislations enacted include the National Environmental Standards Regulations and Enforcement Agency, NESREA, Act 2007 enacted to fulfill the objectives of environmental protection under Section 20 of the Constitution and the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Act 2003.

This point was resolved by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the Attorney General of Ondo State v. Attorney General of the Federation of Nigeria (2002) 9NWLR (pt.772) 222, in which the Court held: “courts cannot enforce any of the provisions of Chapter II of the Constitution until the National Assembly has enacted specific laws for their enforcement, as has been done in respect of section 15(5) of the 1999 Constitution by the enactment of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission Act, 2000…. By virtue of the Item 60(a) of Second Schedule of the Constitution, Section 15(5) of the Constitution (a non justiciable section of the Chapter II which provides that “the state shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power”) is justiciable and enforceable”.

Another ground or exception under which Chapter II of the Constitution is justiciable as noted in Section 6(6)(c), finds expression in Section 12 of the Constitution which makes a treaty to have the force of law when such treaty has been domesticated or enacted into law by the National Assembly. This is exactly what the National Assembly has done with the enactment of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Right (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A9) Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004, thereby making it part of its domestic laws.

This is one of the instruments currently in force in Nigeria guaranteeing Socio Economic Rights, in the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, on which basis some courts have made efforts to grant claims that bother on Economic, Social and Cultural rights. In General Sani Abacha v. Gani Fawehinmi (2000) 6NWLR (Pt. 660)228, the Supreme Court held that all arms of government must obey and enforce provisions of African Charter pursuant to the Ratification Act, save the provisions are suspended or repealed by a later statute. In leading the judgment, Ogundare JSC held that if there is a conflict between Africa Charter Act and another statute, its provisions will prevail over those of that other statute for the reason that it is presumed that the legislature does not intend to breach an international obligation.

It is also significant to note that the Fundamental Objectives entrenched in the Indian constitution, Spanish constitution, Irish constitution and some other constitutions of some other geographic jurisdictions are similar to the provisions of Chapter II of the Nigerian Constitution. In the Spanish constitution of 1978, Directive Principles of State Policy are provided in sections 39 – 52 and declared as non-justiciable in section 53(3).

In the Irish constitution of 1937, Directive Principles are provided in article 45(1 – 4) and declared non justiciable by Article 45. The Indian constitution of 1950 provided for directive principles in part IV which are declared non justiciable by the same Constitution. One commonplace amongst these countries is that their courts have refused to allow the non-justiciable clauses contained in their constitutions to frustrate the Economic and Socio-Cultural Rights of the people.

In India, the enforcement and justiciability of Economic and Socio-Cultural Rights have continued with the approaches of clear linkage, interrelatedness or indivisibility between Civil and Political Rights which are justiciable, and Economic and Socio-Cultural Rights which are not. Through these approaches, the Supreme Court in Francis Coralie v. Union Tertiary of India held that the right to life includes the right to live with human dignity and all that goes with it, namely, the bare necessities of life such as adequate nutrition, clothing and shelter.

In Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity and Others v. State of West Bengal and Another, the Supreme Court of India also held: “article 21 imposes an obligation on the state to safeguard the right to life of every person, as preservation of human life is of paramount importance. Thus, the government hospitals run by the state and the medical officers employed therein are duty bound to extend medical assistance for preserving human life.

Failure on these part of a government’s hospital to provide timely medical treatment to a person in need of such treatment results in violation of his right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution. All these foregoing decisions vehemently show that the Nigerian Courts must come together and make itself anew and vow to move forward together with other jurisdictions, on the path of making Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution justiciable. This is the only way in which citizens can hold their governments to account when they fail in their duties, assumed under oath, to their people.

According to Osoba, this will obviate a situations in which high government officials fail to provide basic health facilities for their people, ostensibly for lack of funds, but are able to find funds to treat themselves and members of their families for trivial ailments abroad; or a situations in which legislators and ministers take many millions of naira home every week, but their governments are unable to pay workers’ minimum wage a month.

Dr. Ebehikhalu is an Associate Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Abuja