…Pleads with Nigerians to back FG to free her, Chibok girls, and others still in captivity

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

More than five years after she was taken captive by Boko Haram terrorists, the Federal Government gave renewed hope that it was still intensifying efforts to get her freed and reunited with her distressed family.

The Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, gave the assurance while giving the scorecard to the Buhari administration regarding women’s affairs since coming into power in 2015.

Dame Tallen, who was flanked by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, pointed out that even though the abducted girl was yet to be freed more than five years after being seized by terrorists, the Federal Government has been in constant touch with her family and was rendering necessary assistance to assuage their feelings.

The minister said, “I have been supporting them in whatever way that is possible. I can tell you that any request for support to the family of Leah that I put before Mr. President to remember the family, he approves. I have pictures of the helicopter and the security Mr. President gave to me to go and see the family.

“Leahy Sharibu’s family is not in Chibok but when we got to Chibok, we made arrangements for them to meet us at the Nigerian Airforce Base in Yola and we met and discussed with them as directed by Mr. President.

Speaking on the remaining Chibok girls in terrorists’ den, Dame Tallen, said that the federal government was deeply concerned about the fate of the innocent girls and would not relent in its efforts to free them.

She said as a mother, she was tormented by the knowledge that the young women were still in the captivity of the terrorists.

She said as a mother, her heart was with the parents of the abducted girls but that the government of Nigeria was doing whatever was needful to get them unhurt back to their parents.

Tallen said, “We are doing our best to free the remaining girls who are still with the terrorists. As a mother, my heart is with them. We feel for them and all Nigerian woman are praying for them day and night. Mr. President is mindful of what they are going through. All Hands must be on deck to free them. Security issue is not just Mr. President’s issue. Neither is it only my issue or the minister of information’s issue.

“Security is everybody’s business. When you see something, say something. I pray that Nigerians will be sincere enough to support our security chiefs with the right information for us to get these girls. I am touched as a mother. This is a season that we should show love and remember those in captivity. Our prayers are with them and I know that very soon God will release these children”.