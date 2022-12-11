By Ayo Onikoyi

On Friday, November 9, 2022 Nigerian-American singer, Christiana Igbokwe, the granddaughter of late iconic singer, Christy Essien-Igbokwe dropped an inspiring and enthralling single titled “Oge Mme Mme” (Celebration Time) off her incoming third EP titled “Motherland).

Much in the same way her grandmother dominated her time musically with hit songs like songs like Seun Rere, Change the System, Ife, Hear the Call, Tete Nu Nula and a host of (many) others in the 70s, 80s and 90s, Christiana Igbokwe is the Generation Z Lady of Songs set to change the norm and rule her space.

Young Christiana Igbokwe is set to change the norm by using her music to tell our intriguing African stories. She draws her fan-base from the old and the young and connects them through the values and the beauty of being a true African.

The single *Oge Mme Mme* is an African ballad that tells the story of a young girl born in the diaspora who returns to Nigeria to reconnect with her roots. Her homecoming draws a lot of nostalgic feelings.

“Our roots and our cultural diversity make us who we are. It makes us authentic, keeps us grounded and unique; so that as we interact with others and make international connections, we can build bridges of trust, respect, development and understanding across cultures,” says Christiana.

Christiana Chizaramekpeleamaka Ijeoma Igbokwe was born in 2012, in Houston Texas.