By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

LAPO Microfinance Bank (MFB) Limited has won the award for “The Best Financially Inclusive MFB of the Year” 2022.

The award was presented to the bank at the maiden edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference organized by the National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee, NFISC, supervised by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Managing Director, LAPO MfB, Cynthia Ikponmwosa, expressing the bank’s delight at the award, said, “It is a validation of LAPO’s immense impact on financial inclusion through the consistent delivery of innovative financial products and services to the last man in the last mile across Nigeria”.

She added, “LAPO MFB remains committed to its over 30years mandate of provision of social and economic support to members of low-income-households and owners of micro small and medium enterprises in a sustainable manner.”