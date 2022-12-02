International Nigerian show promoter, Azeez Olanrewaju Adenekan famously known as Lanre Typical is not resting on his oars as the number one show promoter in Dubai, United Arab Emirates as he continues to dominate the nightlife in the Gulf City with back to back shows, bringing top draw artists into the city.

In November alone, the acclaimed “King of Dubai nightlife” shipped in top acts like Ramz, Lax, Costa Titch, Walshy Fire and a number of others.

In the last couple of months, he had flown in more than 12 Nigerian and foreign artists for mesmerising shows and nightlife experiences in the City of Gold.

Among those Lanre Typical had unleashed on the city are Kevin Lyttle, Focalistic, Camidoh, DBN GOGO, Felo Tee, Goya Menor, and Serani.

In the preceding months, he has brought the likes of Davido, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Mohbad, Kcee, Portable, Ice Prince, Ceeza Milli, A-Star, Ckay, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, Skiibii and Ntosh Gazi from South Africa amongst others.

In June of this year, he achieved the unimaginable by flying in 3 of the biggest Nigerian DJs into the city on different dates to perform at different locations in Dubai.

Lanre Typical is a top-notch, award-winning Nigerian entertainment executive/promoter who celebrates the finest talents and outstanding individuals in the Nigeria/Africa entertainment industry, bringing the very best artistes from Africa on monthly basis for the nightlife experiences to Dubai

He is the CEO of TypicalNaija.ng, a blog known for fashion and music distribution. He also owns a celebrity gents salon in Dubai called Typical Gents Salon

In 2019 alone, Lanre Typical brought over 30 Nigerian artistes to Dubai and the list includes the likes of Zlatan, 9ice, Peruzzi, Harrysong, Slimcase, Reminisce, Qdot and many others. And his exploits have not gone unnoticed as many awards have come his way. In 2019 alone, he won Scream All The Way’s Showbiz Promoter of the Year award as well as MAYA Awards Africa’s Show Promoter of the Year Award.

RELATED NEWS