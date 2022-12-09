By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to hold an art exhibition aimed at encouraging and supporting Artists living and working in the state and the country.

The exhibition is slated to hold on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 on Lagos Island.

Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, who announced this at a news briefing in Alausa Ikeja, on Thursday, explained that the event, which will hold in Victoria Island area of the state in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady of Lagos, aimed at showcasing the potential in Arts and the works of over 30 different Artists.

The exhibition is slated to hold on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady.

The event will feature a Panel Discussion and Workshop on Art transformation by art scholars, managers and art enthusiasts.

According to Akinbile-Yusuf, a renowned art icon, Mama Nike Davies-Okundaye and a host of others including Toyin Akinosho, a Business Journalist and Arts enthusiast as well as Anote Ajeluorou, a seasoned Nigerian Arts and Culture Journalist of many years are billed to attend the event.

“Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is using this event to draw attention of the public to the potentials in art and to also showcase the artworks of different artists that would be participating in this event to the world.

“Over 30 artists with diverse creativity orientation, old and young who are residents in Lagos and beyond will be showcasing their artworks during the exhibition.

“The Ministry considered it necessary to extend same attention we have devoted to the tourism and entertainment aspects of our mandate to the art practitioners as well.

“This, we belief, will further complement our tourism drive and project Lagos State positively to the world as a trailblazer in pacesetting ideas in arts, culture and entertainment in Nigeria.

“The role of exhibition in the art industry cannot be over emphasised. People come together to attend art fairs and exhibitions, which gives government the opportunity to build relationships with different artists from within and outside the country, using art as a tool.

“With this event, we are also showcasing great artworks from Nigerian artists in order to make them visible on the global scene. We believe, that with all these, art would assume its rightful position as a profession and not a mere practice.

“The Administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu identified the challenges of funding facing the creative sector as a whole and thus instituted an interest-free loan for practitioners in the creative sector including the sponsorship of capacity enhancement trainings for interested youths with internationally-recognized Creative Academies.

“All these, the government believes will assist in addressing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria and Lagos State in particular.

“Apart from this, we are also mindful of the fact that Arts is a very peculiar area that needs constant exposure such that people can appreciate the efficacy of artworks in our daily life and in preserving history for posterity.

“The State Government is aware that in order to succeed in this line of work, there is need to discover interest in the works of art early in life and more importantly, artists need all the encouragement and support they can get from both individuals and the government so that they can continue to thrive in a work space that is less populated.

“Part of the ways which we can encourage these artists to thrive is through this Exhibition and the Discussion sessions as a way to further draw public attention to art works from different artists that would be showcased at the event.”

Akinbile-Yusuf, seized the medium to urged members of the public to be part of the process of supporting artists through patronage.

The artwork of these artists can be placed in offices or at home for aesthetics, creativity or be used as gift items to express different culture and ways of life.

“One major area that artists focused on globally is in the aspect of getting referral from people they have crated artworks for in the past.

“This implies that artists must keep contacts and ensure that their customers get the best satisfaction and value for any artwork they purchase. Art should be seen as a lifetime career that must be pursued rigorously, without which a reputable name in artworks, cannot be achieved.

“It is also instructive to note that this event is coming few weeks after Lagos State played host to the just concluded Eko NAFEST 2022, where some artworks were also created as part of the seven-day event.

“With the theme for this upcoming art exhibition, we are underscoring the roles of artworks in the transformation of Lagos from a Mega City now to an evolving Smart City,” Akinbile-Yusuf said.

The up-coming art exhibition event will kick off with a paper presentation by Prof. Kunle Filani to be followed by a Panel Discussion. The event will have in attendance; Digital artists, water colourists, sculptors, painters, art installers, art photographers, found-object artists, mixed media artists, and several more.

The various activities at the event will climax with a workshop on art and craft, and mentorship session anchored by two seasoned artists.