Front row: Rosemary Giwa- Amu, Lagos State ADC deputy governorship candidate (middle); Mabel Oboh, ADC’s National Diversity and Inclusion Directorup (left) and Carol Ikpa, Chairperson of Lagos Mothers for Good Governance, with members of the group, during the meeting in Lagos.

Ahead of the March 2023 Lagos state governorship election, a group, Lagos Mothers for Good Governance, has pledged to give African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2.5 million votes.

The group gave the assurance at a meeting with ADC’s deputy governorship candidate, Rosemary Giwa-Amu; the party’s National Diversity and Inclusion Director, Mabel Oboh, and representatives of Lagos Campaign Council and the national leadership.

At the meeting, held at the group’s National Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, the Chairperson, Carol Ikpa, said the event was to assure ADC of the full support of Lagos Mothers for Good Governance.

According to the Chairperson, “we are very happy with ADC’s manifesto and their plans for our children.

“We are mothers who care about the welfare of our children. We have been listening to what other parties have to offer, but the Tiger agenda of Funsho Doherty, ADC’s gubernatorial candidate, and the welfare plans of his deputy, Rosemary Giwa-Amu, give us the confidence that ADC is the right party to rule Lagos.

“We need a government that cares for our children. Most of our children are either on the streets, confused or jobless.

“We need the narratives to change and we are confident that ADC is the party with the new bright ideas that will make the needed difference in Lagos State.

“Apart from our votes, we will bring our husbands and children of voting age to vote for ADC and we are sure to get 2.5m votes for ADC. We call it the power of mothers.”

Giwa-Amu reacts

In her response, the deputy governorship candidate, Giwa-Amu, thanked the group for the reassuring support.

According to Giwa-Amu, “nobody needs to tell us the importance of women in the political process, as women have the largest voting bloc in Nigeria.

“Women are dedicated and also less corrupt. So, I am delighted that you have given ADC leadership your 100 per cent support in the 2023 general election.

“I charge you to engage more women to display the unique attribute that God has endowed in us as women so we can succeed.

“I am using this opportunity to say to all women out there, ‘if you want women to be relevant in governance, deliver your unit for ADC’.”

On her part, Mabel Oboh, ADC National Diversity and Inclusion Director, thanked the women for their unwavering support.

She also called on Nigerian women with disabilities or husbands’ and children with disabilities to come out, campaign and vote and ensure that their votes are counted and protected.

Oboh described women as the most loyal members of society, adding “that is why we are imploring women to participate in our democratic process.

“Our strategy is top-notch and with the help of women, we will gather all the votes from every home, unit, ward, and local government to ensure victory for ADC.

“I want to use this opportunity to assure Lagosians that ADC is ready to run a race that includes all levels of women, youths and persons with disabilities, as we hit the grassroots rigorously to continue our campaign ahead of the Lagos State 2023 elections.”