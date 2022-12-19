By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos Health Management Agency, LASHMA, has launched a new social health insurance plan, under the mandatory Lagos Health Scheme, tagged ‘Ilera Eko Diaspora Health plan’, to ensure enhanced global healthcare of the state.

Speaking at the launch and unveiling of the new plan at the Ebony Life Place, in Victoria Island, Lagos, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, explained that the new plan provides a window of opportunity to Nigerians living abroad and desirous of providing and sponsoring health insurance coverage for their loved ones resident in Lagos State.

Abayomi said: “The launch of the new Ilera Eko Diaspora Health Plan is the first of its kind in Nigeria and is expected to deepen and widen access to affordable and quality care through a new gateway of opportunities for Nigerians dependent on relatives living in the Diaspora for their health expenditure.

“The launch of the new Diaspora Health Plan is apt and supports the Health and environment mandate of the present administration. Lagos State Government continues to support and encourage LASHMA in the delivery of the dividend of democracy, improve lives and prevent catastrophic health spendings for Lagos residents.”