By Prince Okafor

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, command of the Nigerian Customs said it generated N1.9 billion revenue in the month of November, 2022.

This is a 20 percent increase in revenue generation when compared to N1.6 billion recorded in the previous month.

The command also disclosed that in the past four months, it has generated the sum of N7.02 billion, a 5 percent increase from N6.8 recorded in 2022.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Gidado, in response to the development, stated that the Month of November 2022 is another productive month in the annals of MMIA Command.

This was contained in a statement made available to Vanguard by its Public Relations Officer, Juliana Tomo, on the command’s activities for the month of November, 2022.

The statement reads: “In this November review, the command collected the sum of N1.9 billion, a significant increase of N351 million in the revenue collected compared to that of October 2022.

“In four month, the Command collected the sum of N7,02 billion and increase when compared to N6.8 billion revenue collected within same period in 2021.

“In pursuance of the Nigeria Customs Service mandate which includes Interception of contrabands, examination of travelers and their baggage, cargo and mails; assessment and collection of Customs duty and other statutory taxes on goods and services as well as protecting businesses against illegal trade malpractices with the application of extant laws such as Sections 150 and 161 of the Customs and Excise Management Act CAP C45 Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 ( CEMA CAP C45 LFN 2004) for the smooth running of the command.

“We recorded a greater success through a “Seamless Clearance Procedure” of passengers’ accompanied and unaccompanied baggage.

“We enjoined sister agencies at the MMIA to collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service to ensure blockage of all possible avenues that may result in revenue leakages.

“Recall that the CAC had in October this year assured all voluntary compliance persons a good travel experience in the clearance of their shipment and would like to make known to the public that there has been a positive difference in the integrity of passengers’ declaration of goods in the preceding Month (November 2022) under review.”