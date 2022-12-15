By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A non-profit organization, FIBOCARES Foundation in collaboration with Ever-Care Hospital, have organised free health care services to 500 women in Eti-Osa Local Goverment, Iru-Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

The free health services include: Eye check up, vitamins, breast check-up, medical wellness, HIV, mental awareness, among others.

Meanwhile, wife of the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Oluremi Hamzat, speaking at the programme, on Tuesday, held at Eti-Osa LGA, after a healthcare lecture for participants, said, “I am glad that this programme is designed to reinforce inclusion and accessibility of our women in broad range of health care services available for their benefits in the public and private healthcare facilities.

“Healthcare opportunities such as this will help in no small measure in achieving the universal health coverage and in reducing mental health issues, Hiv/ Aids pandemic and other myriad of health challenges in our society.

“We must all continue to promote initiatives that would give our women and children rights to full and adequate medical care, especially where social, cultural restrictions or discrimination may hinder access to such medical services.

“It is gratifying, this event has shown clearly that all hands must be on deck, we can not leave it all for government to do, we have to continuously contribute our own quota to the growth and development of our nation by coming up with initiatives that would be of benefits to all.

“Health is wealth to the individual and the society. A person can live without amassing wealth but cannot be comfortable without good health. Health is something we can’t buy with money but we can take care of it with timely health interventions such as this. Please, make good use of this opportunity and do your free medical checks.

“It is very important for us to have regular check on both physical and mental health.

“I therefore commend the organisers of this very inspiring and beneficial program that would herald qualitative healthcare packages for our women and other people within this community.

“While wishing you all season’s greetings and a peaceful and prosperous New year, I encourage us to discharge our civic rights appropriately by voting for all All Progressives Congress, APC candidates in the 2023 general polls inorder to continue to enjoy dividend of democracy by the ruling party.

Mrs Fatima Obanikoro, the Founder of FIBOCARES Foundation, while speaking with newsmen, stressed the need for the passage of a bill on women health awareness at the National Assembly.

She said, “Every year we pick a topic and then reach out to women in Eti-Osa.. Last year, we did an empowerment to help women in the are of vocational training.

“This year, what we are doing his mental health awareness, HIV awareness and also women general health and well being.

“I realise that a lot of women do.not really give or put in efforts in taking care of themselves. I just felt I should bridge the gap.

“This is a medium for me to get across to them and at least give back to them and do something for my community. Today, we have over 500 beneficiaries.”

According to her, several women have been empowered and trained by the foundation in the previous editions.

She said that the 2021 vocational training saw her mobilising hair dressers, caterers, hair stylists, maker up artists and fashion designers to train women while start ups capital and tools were given to them.

Obanikoro expressed her joy that the beneficiaries were still on the right paths and were still fully engaged with the skills to put food on their tables.

On the current gesture, Obanikoro said, “To be honest, I am a woman, obviously, I feel like women are not really given a lot of attention. And in the position that I am in, I feel it is a good opportunity for me to reach out to these women. This is an avenue for them to be happy and be able to relate with other women.

FIBOCARES boss, who lamented that she lost friend about few weeks ago to mental health illness, stressed, hence, the foundation’s inclusion of awareness on mental health.

She added that there were also a lot of HIV issues in the state, especially in Eti-Osa areas.

“The report says the number of HIV has really gone high in Eti-Osa. So, I really want to create awareness for people because a lot of the people are not opportuned and not financially bouyant to care for themselves.

“For this gesture, we have about 500 beneficiaries,” she said.

On sustainability, the founder said that she had been speaking with her husband, Mr Ibrahim Obanikoro, a lawmaker, representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, to come up with a bill on women health awareness.

She added that her relationship with Lagos State Government would in the future bring in the government to be part of the women health.

According to Obanikoro, the collaboration with Ever Care Hospital and others had yielded a lot of fruits in the area of free health check, eye test and giving vitament.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with newsmen, expressed gratitude to the sponsors, particularly, Obanikoro for the kind gesture.

Mrs. Blessing Osuji, calied on other well meaning individuals and organisations to emulate Obanikoro and Evercare Hospital’s gesture by assisting the less privileged in the society.

“We are blessed by this gesture because most of us do not really create the time to check on our health and with this it will go along way to improve our wellbeing,” Mrs. Sherifat Mudashiru stated.