The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, says the agricultural sector generated over N1.2bn as revenue in 2022 in spite of the global food challenges.

Olusanya, who also said that the ministry surpassed its one billion naira generated in 2021, made this known at the 2022 Lagos Food Festival in Lagos on Sunday.

She said that the revenue was generated even under the most strenuous circumstances affecting food production.

”In 2021, we generated roughly a little over one billion naira; this year is tougher obviously due to the election process and what have you.

“There was a glut in the system overall; obviously due to the challenges related to the war between Russia and Ukraine and a lot of instability economy-wise.

“This actually impacted on a lot of our food processors and producers here.

“Generally, the economy has not been friendly to anybody this year but regardless, the ministry still did all it could and at least we are hoping to end the year on a N1.2 billion note,” she said.

The commissioner noted that the ministry of agriculture could generate billions of dollars in revenue if well harnessed.

She said that with new ideas, new innovations and projects, the revenue should be more in years to come.

“For me, what Im really happy about in 2021 is doing N1 billion for the very first time in the existence of the ministry since 1967.

“It is not a fluke that this ministry is indeed a billion naira industry, it is actually a billion dollar industry.

”We repeated it even under the most strenuous circumstances, meaning if everything is to be so good, we should be crossing over N5 billion in revenues annually.

“We are hoping in 2023, we should be crossing the threshold of N3 billion. But this year, we are sure of making N1.25 billion,” she added.

Meanwhile, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined other African chefs in the 2022 food festival to prepare fish pepper soup to the delight of residents who thronged out en masse to have fun at the park.

Addressing the gathering, Sanwo-Olu said that the food festival was bigger and better than the previous ones.

The governor was joined by Chef Gbolabo Adebakin and a popular food blogger in Instagram “Diaryofakitchenlover” Chef Tolani.

“It is such an honour to be here this evening. I commend all our great food vendors that have come out to participate in the festival.

“Thank you all very much for being part of this year’s food festival and I am hoping that everybody will take something back home.

“This is our culture, this is our heritage, this is who we are, this is Lagos and we are indeed proud of our heritage.

“We are proud of what we are turning our dishes and our cuisines into,” he said.

The highlight of the festival features the Jollof rice war cooking competition between Kenya, Togo, Nigeria and Ghana chefs.

Ajiri from Ghana contested against Chef Feyi of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 10,000 residents registered and attended the free event which featured a musical concert, food and drink