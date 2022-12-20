…Says construction works are expected to commence in earnest

By Kingsley Adegboye

Chief Executive Officer, Sustainabiliti, the EIA Consulant to Fourth Mainland Bridge, Lekki, Lagos, Dr. Kayode Oluwajuyi, has disclosed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has been proactively engaging stakeholders on Fourth Mainland Bridge project, adding that the state government would announce the preferred bidder soon while construction works are expected to commence in earnest.

The EIA consultant made the disclosure weekend at stakeholders’ engagement on the bridge which took place at Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area’s Secretariat.

As part of efforts towards effective take off of construction works on the bridge project, Lagos State Government had weekend engaged stakeholders at the Secretariat of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area in order to carry them along on the massive project.

The stakeholders’ engagement, 14th in the series, for Environmental and Social Impact Assessment of the project, was specifically held for residents of Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate, 10 families, Oke Ira Nla, and other affected adjoining communities within Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area.

The Special Adviser to Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, said there was a need to always engage the people of the area to give them opportunity to fully review the project as it affects them and take their feedback on how to make the project better.

Adeyoye who was represented by the Project Director for the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Engr. Tokunbo Ajanaku, said the stakeholders’ meeting was part of the requirements on due process.

According to the Special Adviser, it becomes expedient to engage the people on the importance and the socio- economic benefits of the project in order to make it sustainable.

She also noted that the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge was very important to the state government as it would boost connectivity and serve as an alternative route to the Eastern part of Lagos State. Aside easing traffic congestions along major highways in the state, it would also promote the high level of activities along the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

While noting that the journey of the 4th Mainland Bridge started several years ago, she noted that it has now become a top priority of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration because of its importance to Nigeria and the African sub-region.

In his remark, the Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area.

Mr John Campos Ogundare described the 4th Mainland Bridge as a landmark project, and expressed appreciation to the governor for the open and transparent manner in which the components of the project are being handled.

Other stakeholders at the meeting include the traditional rulers especially the Council of Baales, residents, transporters among others.

Chairman of Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association, Suleiman Kolawole-Bello, lauded the efforts of the Lagos State Government on its continuous engagement with stakeholders on the Fourth Mainland Bridge project, saying it has addressed various concerns of the people and as such, it is a welcome development.