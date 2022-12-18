Rilwan Owolabi Atiku-Abogun

The Abogun family of Igbo-Efon community in Eti-Osa Area of Lagos have described the recent installation of Chief Tajudeen Olukolu as new Baale of Igbo-Efon as illegal.

There is a tussle over the true ownership of Igbo-Efon and alleged plans to install a community leader, Baale, who is not from the acclaimed ruling family of Igbo-Efon, a situation that has generated unrest in the community.

According to a member of the Abogun family, Rilwan Owolabi Atiku-Abogun, “ the Olukolus and Jinadus are tenants in Igbo-Efon, and they are now trying to take the leadership stool of the community.”

He said: “Igbo-Efon community has been a peaceful community in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, but for the past three months Igbo-Efon community has been experiencing unrest.

“This unrest comes out of the desire of the Olukolu and Jinadu families who are known to be customary tenants of the Abogun Ruling Family of Igbo-Efon to illegally and unconstitutional take what does not belong to them.

“Igbo-Efon, a community which was founded by the Abogun Family some over 300 years ago, has now been thrown into disarray with the purported plan of the Oba of Ajiran, Ojomu to install the Olukolu and Jinadu families as the ruling family in Igbo-Efon.

“By history and tradition of Igbo-Efon community, the Baaleship of Igbo-Efon title has always resided with only the Abogun ruling family. However, to the chagrin of many, this Chieftaincy title has now been openly appropriated from the Abogun Family.”

He said the genesis of the unrest can be traced to the Abogun family and Igbo-Efon refusing to be under the Ajiranland.

A Lagos State Standing Tribunal of Enquiry into Chieftaincy Matters had earlier in the year refused to elevate the Baale of Igbo-Efon in Eti-Osa Local Government to the status of an Oba because the Abogun Family did not do enough to prove they are entitled to this upgrade.

Rilwan further said, “The final decision on who and where can become a “Kingdom” lies with the Government, herein the Lagos State Government. Hence even though there has been a gang up against the Abogun Family on this occasion, all hopes are not lost. The Abogun Family can always still try at any time to still upgrade their Chieftaincy title, without no restriction or statute barred. We await what tomorrow will bring.”